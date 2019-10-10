LASALLE -- The Town of LaSalle says it will host an information open house about coyotes next week.

It will take place Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

Representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Coyote Watch Canada, the Windsor Essex County Humane Society and the LaSalle Police Service will be on hand.

Council requested the meeting after hearing a number of concerns from residents, who said coyotes were attacking their small pets.

Lori Quaggiotto's dog was attacked and killed by a coyote in the Bouffard Road area on June 4.

Another dog in LaSalle was badly injured after a run-in with a coyote on Bouffard Road on June 23.