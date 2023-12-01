WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle police seek missing elderly man

    LaSalle police are looking for the public's help locating this man. He was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Source: LaSalle Police Service/X) LaSalle police are looking for the public's help locating this man. He was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Source: LaSalle Police Service/X)

    LaSalle police are asking residents to keep a look out for an elderly man who was reported missing Friday morning.

    Police said they started looking for the man around 6:20 a.m. He was last seen in the Broderick/St. Francis area. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, blue jeans and slippers.

    Police say he is about 5’3” and 110 lbs. If you find him on your commute, officers ask you contact 519-969-5210 ext. 0.

