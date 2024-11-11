LaSalle police remind to beware of scammers

The LaSalle Police Service is reminding to beware of scammers as one is currently circulating.

According to police, the scam involves a text message, appearing to be from Service Canada. It reads:

Important Message From Service Canada

We wish to inform you that there is an issue with your recent tax assessment, resulting in a temporary suspension of your CPP and OAS benefits. This matter requires your immediate attention for a swift resolution.

To begin addressing the discrepancy, please reply with "Y" to this message. This will allow us to investigate and correct the issue promptly.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us at 1-800-959-8281. Our representatives are ready to help you understand the situation and guide you through the necessary steps.

We recognize that this interruption may be concerning, and we are committed to resolving it quickly. Your prompt response will help ensure your benefits are reinstated without delay.

Thank you for your cooperation and immediate attention to this matter.

The LPS said the source lists a verified CRA phone number, making the text look legitimate. Once you respond to the text, a fake CPP-related hyperlink is sent by the scammer, taking the victim to an impersonation site of the CRA and banking websites.

Police warn not to reply to the message in any way, do not click the link or give any personal or financial information. They added to also verify the source of the sender and phone number.

If you think you’re a victim of fraud, police said to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

More resources on preventing yourself from being a victim of fraud can be found here and here.