

CTV Windsor





Essex County residents are getting help from their municipalities to protect against shoreline flooding.

Lakeshore, Amherstburg, Leamington and Essex are all offering sandbags to residents in certain areas due to high water levels along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

The Town of Lakeshore has already given out 7,000 sandbags in three weeks and they have 5,000 more arriving Friday.

Town officials say they’re heard some residents are using the sandbags along their shoreline or break wall and are asking instead for the bags to be used to protect “assets” like homes and garages.

“You're not going to fend of Mother Nature, so it’s more to protect your property that’s at a higher ground hopefully,” says Nelson Cavacas, director of engineering for the Town of Lakeshore.

Lakeshore residents need to show ID indicating where they live, since not everyone gets sandbags. Residents can get up to 100 bags, but they need to bring a shovel and fill their bags.

“Lakeshore has a huge, large geography, unfortunately, anywhere from close to 34 to 35 kilometers of shoreline as well to protect, and residents all there,” says Cavacas.

In Amherstburg, the town will be assisting with sandbag distribution for residents of properties on the water’s edge from County Road 41 to Malden Road, and additionally properties along the water in the South Riverview area.

Potentially affected residents within those areas can obtain up to 100 sand bags per property to begin their own preparation for a possible flooding event.

Bags can be obtained Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the public works department at 512 Sandwich Street South, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the public works south yard at 6744 Concession 6 South.

Sand is also available at any time and located at Public Works South Yard, 6744 Concession 6 South

In Essex, residents will be able to pick up free sandbags in Colchester starting Friday.

Up to 100 sandbags will be provided to Essex residents. The sandbags will be available at Colchester Harbour from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Harbour staff will be on-hand to distribute bags. Sand for the bags will also be available at Colchester Schoolhouse during the same time period.

Sandbags will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents seeking to pick-up bags and sand are asked to bring their own shovels. Equipment for filling sand bags will not be provided. Residents will also be responsible for future disposal of sandbags.

Windsor officials announced last week the city is making sandbags available to residents concerned about flooding from Lake St. Clair or the Detroit River.