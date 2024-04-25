WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle Night Market Summer Series returns in May

    LaSalle NIght Market (Source: Town of LaSalle) LaSalle NIght Market (Source: Town of LaSalle)
    Share

    The first LaSalle Night Market of the 2024 season begins at the end of May.

    It’s set to return on Sunday, May 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    The summer series includes vendor booths featuring handcrafted merchandise, artisan pieces, delicious foods, farm-to-table fresh produce, and more.

    “We are excited to offer the LaSalle Night Markets again this summer. They have grown tremendously in popularity since the markets began with only a handful of vendors in 2018. Now we have over 80 vendors and a wait list,” said Scott Bisson, manager of culture and recreation.

    Each market offers the opportunity for a stroll around the LaSalle Civic Centre grounds while listening to live music and taking in some entertainment. Lauren Baillargeon will share her musical talents with the crowd and the entertaining Border City Barkers Agility Club will perform a dog agility show at the May market.

    The summer series of markets are held the last Sundays of May through to August at the LaSalle Civic Centre, 5950 Malden Road, and the last Sunday of September at the Event Centre, 970 Front Road. Take a walk or ride your bike to the markets. Visit www.lasalle.ca/markets for full details.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News