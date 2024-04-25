LaSalle Night Market Summer Series returns in May

The first LaSalle Night Market of the 2024 season begins at the end of May.

It’s set to return on Sunday, May 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The summer series includes vendor booths featuring handcrafted merchandise, artisan pieces, delicious foods, farm-to-table fresh produce, and more.

“We are excited to offer the LaSalle Night Markets again this summer. They have grown tremendously in popularity since the markets began with only a handful of vendors in 2018. Now we have over 80 vendors and a wait list,” said Scott Bisson, manager of culture and recreation.

Each market offers the opportunity for a stroll around the LaSalle Civic Centre grounds while listening to live music and taking in some entertainment. Lauren Baillargeon will share her musical talents with the crowd and the entertaining Border City Barkers Agility Club will perform a dog agility show at the May market.

The summer series of markets are held the last Sundays of May through to August at the LaSalle Civic Centre, 5950 Malden Road, and the last Sunday of September at the Event Centre, 970 Front Road. Take a walk or ride your bike to the markets. Visit www.lasalle.ca/markets for full details.