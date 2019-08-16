

A 32-year-old LaSalle man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit was active in an investigation surrounding the trafficking of illicit drugs within the community this summer.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified.

Members of the DIGS Unit located and arrested the suspect without incident on Tuesday.

The suspect had discarded a backpack prior to being arrested.

Police say the backpack contained a quantity of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl powder, and items associated with the trafficking of illicit drugs - including a number of cell phones and a digital scale.

Following the arrest officers applied for and received judicial authorization to search three different premises and an automobile associated to the suspect.

Further items were seized from the searches, including firearm ammunition and a bullet proof vest.

Scott Maclellan, 32, from LaSalle, is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, breach of probation and four counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.