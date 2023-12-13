Lakeshore to only allow federal, provincial and municipal flags outside of government buildings

WINDSOR
    Moving forward there will be fewer flag raising ceremonies in Lakeshore.

    Council has declared, only federal, provincial and municipal flags can be flown outside of government buildings in the municipalities.

    President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, Wendi Nicholson, told AM800 it’s a “horrible and terrible” decision.

    While she said she understands it’s for all other flags, but speaking about the Pride flag Nicholson said seeing it raised means it’s a safe space for people.

    “You see these smaller communities that are putting the flags up and wanting it to be a safe place for people, in my head is essentially Lakeshore is saying you know what we don't want the 2SLGBTQIA+ coming here, it's not a safe place for us," she told AM800.

    Nicholson said the decision makes her wonder if Lakeshore supports her and her community.

    "By saying you know what, no other flags other than these are going up and basically they're just saying you know what, it doesn't matter who you are, we don't care who you are, you go and do whatever you do and we're not going to really be caring about what other community is," she said.

    Nicholson told AM800 she wold be willing to talk to the council about its updated flag policy.

    Changes to the current flag protocol policy was requested due to an increasing number of requests for flag raisings. 

    -- With files from AM800 News

