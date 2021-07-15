WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Municipality of Lakeshore wants feedback from residents to help draft an economic development strategy.

An online survey has been launched for public engagement until Aug. 6.

“Lakeshore’s population is continuing to grow. We are seeing extremely high demand for residential growth including multiple-higher density projects,” said mayor Tom Bain. “To support this growth, we need a plan to retain, grow and attract businesses to Lakeshore while adding well-paying jobs for our residents. We need your feedback and I encourage all residents of Lakeshore, employees of our businesses, and other engaged citizens of our region to complete the survey to help set our direction and plans.”

The survey is open to anyone who wants to share their opinion on current and future Lakeshore economic development plans and programs.

The survey is available on the Municipality of Lakeshore website.