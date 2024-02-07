Lakeshore robbery suspect arrested in Chatham-Kent
A suspect has been arrested following robberies in Lakeshore.
On Feb. 6, officers were called to Lighthouse Cove where investigation led them to one person believed to be responsible for multiple robberies including the theft of vehicles throughout the community.
With the help from the Emergency Response Team, Canine and Aviation services, the person was found in the area of Highway 401 and Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent and was arrested without incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Police said more information will be provided once it becomes available.
Pair of bombings at election offices kill 24 in Pakistan the day before elections
A pair of bombings at the election offices of a political party and an independent candidate in southwest Pakistan killed at least 24 people and wounded more than two dozen others, officials said Wednesday, the day before parliamentary elections are to be held.
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
WATCH Canada's housing crisis: New funding isn't a 'long-term' solution, warns researcher
As a crushing housing stock shortage, record prices and skyrocketing rents spur an exodus from Canada's biggest cities, the federal government announced almost $100 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability. One researcher is warning, however, that although the additional support is "absolutely needed" it's not a long-term solution to a growing problem.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Russia attacks targets across Ukraine with missiles and drones as EU's top diplomat visits Kyiv
Russia fired cruise and ballistic missiles and Shahed-type drones at six regions across Ukraine on Wednesday morning, authorities reported, killing at least four civilians and injuring 25 others, including a pregnant woman.
Here's what international students wished they knew before coming to Canada
International students are faced with the realities of high costs of living, tuition and lack of employment in Canada. Here's what they wished they had known before moving here.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
'Scary situation': Brazen car theft near Montreal captured on camera
The owner of a Montreal-area car dealership says authorities need to crack down on car theft after a brazen theft Monday night was captured on a surveillance camera.
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Kitchener
Break-in at Waterloo escape room described as 'invasive' by staff
An escape room in Waterloo is out cash and electronics after someone broke in on Sunday morning.
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
Cyclist dead after crash in Kitchener
A 66-year-old cyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kitchener Monday night has died.
London
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
'It's not how you build cities': Mayor calls for sustainable municipal revenue sources
On Tuesday, council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee supported a motion requesting that the province review each level of government’s responsibilities and the corresponding funding sources.
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Road this spring.
Barrie
Union for Bradford library staff says new deal has major holes
The union representing Bradford West Gwillimbury's library staff is speaking out over a recently imposed contract.
Barrie councillor wants more regulation for short-term rentals
The City of Barrie is looking at options for regulating short-term rentals.
Police set up roadblock on Highway 400 to nab trio in stolen vehicle: OPP
Police arrested one man and two youths accused of evading police on Highway 400 in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Court order will help Greater Sudbury find out what happened to $1.5M stolen by fraudsters
A judge has granted Greater Sudbury’s motion to have financial institutions reveal the paper trail left behind after the city was defrauded of $1.5 million in December.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING 22 suspected overdose deaths in Ottawa in first 4 weeks of 2024: OPH data
Twenty-two deaths in Ottawa in the first four weeks of the year were because of suspected drug overdoses, data from Ottawa Public Health suggest.
Gatineau man tracks stolen vehicle to Port of Montreal, but police say their hands are tied
Thanks to his Apple AirTag, Mark Roos knows his stolen 2021 Dodge Ram TRX is was in the Port of Montreal, but police said they were unable to do anything to get it back.
Barrhaven couple still displaced months after summer tornado
First time homeowners Miranda Lepore and Cory Papineau were uprooted from their home in Barrhaven after a tornado severely damaged their home on July 13. Since then, they say they've had a frustrating time dealing with their insurance provider.
Toronto
Court allows negligence class-action suit against Ontario LTC minister to proceed
Ontario's Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed against the minister of long-term care for alleged negligence regarding the government's response to COVID-19.
-
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
Montreal
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal suburb
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Tuesday.
Quebec's controversial housing bill could be adopted next week
As the housing crisis continues to worsen in Quebec, the detailed study of Bill 31, which will limit the use of lease transfers, came to an end on Tuesday. Québec solidaire (QS) tried until the end to propose amendments, but was ultimately unsuccessful.
Atlantic
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
As Nova Scotia emerges from heavy snowfall, woman describes anxious wait for rescue
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
'A lot of anger built up': Kyriakos Vogiatzakis' family calling for inquiry into his death
The brother of Kyriakos Vogiatzakis shared his anger and sadness Tuesday as he recalled what he felt went wrong the night his brother was assaulted and died outside his St. James restaurant.
Second lawsuit filed over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse, alleging child can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
Councillor concerned about social services hub location downtown
A Winnipeg city councillor is raising questions about the location of a downtown hub offering information and referrals to social services.
Calgary
'It was just like that': Massive rent increases spark call for caps
Residents of the Glenmore Gardens apartment complex on 90 Avenue S.W. in Calgary are facing huge rent increases as they renew their leases.
Police investigate after suspected copper wire theft knocks out power in downtown Calgary
Enmax and first responders were dealing with a major power outage Tuesday night in downtown Calgary. It stems from what police believe was an attempted copper wire theft.
'It stings a little bit': Calgary's mayor reflects on complexity of job amid recall petition
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is speaking out for the first time since a recall petition was launched to end her more than two-year term in office.
Edmonton
EIA recovered 92% of pre-pandemic volumes in 2023, on track to make up rest in year or two
Edmonton International Airport is celebrating serving 7.5 million customers in 2023, which represents a 92 per cent recovery of its pre-pandemic traffic volume.
Leduc's only homeless shelter facing closure if new location isn't found
The only homeless shelter in Leduc says it only has days to find a new location — or close its doors permanently.
'You'd think the Oilers are playing in the Super Bowl': Edmonton fans take over Las Vegas for potentially historic NHL game
Hockey fans travelling to Las Vegas to watch their favourite team is commonplace — and observing legions of them from Western Canada in the hotels, casinos, restaurants and bars of the popular tourist destination has become a standard.
Vancouver
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Canucks enlist local designer with African roots for latest special jersey design
Fashion designer Naa Sheka’s work always comes from the heart and her latest piece is no exception.
B.C. Court of Appeal upholds ruling quashing Vancouver rent control bylaw
B.C.'s highest court has ruled against the City of Vancouver in its effort to regulate rent increases between tenancies at single-room accommodations in the city.