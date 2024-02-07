Lakeshore robbery suspect arrested in Chatham-Kent

A suspect has been arrested following robberies in Lakeshore.

On Feb. 6, officers were called to Lighthouse Cove where investigation led them to one person believed to be responsible for multiple robberies including the theft of vehicles throughout the community.

With the help from the Emergency Response Team, Canine and Aviation services, the person was found in the area of Highway 401 and Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent and was arrested without incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police said more information will be provided once it becomes available.