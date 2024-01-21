Lakeshore OPP, LaSalle police investigating weekend homicide
The public is being asked to avoid two separate areas of Belle River and LaSalle on Sunday after police responded to a home on Saturday morning and located an individual with life-threatening injuries, who later died in hospital.
According to a news release from Essex County OPP, on Jan. 20 shortly before 10:30 a.m., police responded to an incident at an address on Faleria Street in Belle River.
One individual was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased by the coroner.
Police said that one person has been taken into custody.
The identities of the deceased and the accused or the cause of death have not been made public.
Essex County OPP said this is a joint investigation with the LaSalle Police Service.
In a separate news release, LaSalle police said there is also “continued police presence” on Orford Street as police assist Essex County OPP in an “ongoing investigation."
LaSalle police and OPP are scene on Orford Street in LaSalle, Ont. on Jan. 21, 2024 for an ongoing investigation. (Chris Campbell/CTV News London)
Speaking to CTV News Windsor, both Lakeshore OPP and LaSalle police confirmed the two investigations in Belle River and LaSalle are connected.
Residents in both areas should expect to see an increased police presence.
The investigation is in its early stages and OPP said more information will be released when available.
The joint investigation involves the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of the LaSalle Police Service, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Centre of Forensic Sciences. Members of the OPP Forensic Identification Services are also assisting.
OPP ask that anyone with information that can help investigators to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Chris Campbell
