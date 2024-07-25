WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lakeshore mourns loss of Councillor Patrick Byrne

    Lakeshore Ward 2 Coun. Patrick “Paddy” Byrne. (Source: Municipality of Lakeshore) Lakeshore Ward 2 Coun. Patrick “Paddy” Byrne. (Source: Municipality of Lakeshore)
    

    Lakeshore council and staff are mourning the loss of Ward 2 Coun. Patrick “Paddy” Byrne.

    Town officials say he passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones Thursday at the age of 71.

    He is being remembered as a dedicated elected official and community volunteer who served on council for 12 years.

    Lakeshore flags will be flown at half-mast.

    “As we mourn the sudden loss of Councillor Byrne, our hearts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “He was an incredibly passionate public servant who served his constituents with tenacity and pride. It was an honour to serve the residents of Lakeshore alongside Councillor Byrne, and he will be missed around the Council table.”

    Funeral service arrangements will be shared in the coming weeks.

