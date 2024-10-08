Lakeshore man faces impaired driving charge after traffic complaint

A 45-year-old Lakeshore man is facing impaired driving charges after a member of the public reported a traffic complaint.

On Monday at 2:07 p.m., members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Oakwood Avenue in Lakeshore.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. It was determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol and was placed under arrest without incident.

As a result, the driver has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on Nov. 1.

Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately. The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

