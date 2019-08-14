Lakeshore man charged in Belle River firearms investigation
A handgun seized from a residence in Lakeshore, Ont. is seen in this image provided by Essex County OPP.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:51PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:08PM EDT
Essex County OPP say two semi-automatic handguns have been seized and a man is facing charges following an incident in Belle River.
The 50-year-old man is facing charges of pointing a firearm and uttering threats to cause bodily harm in connection with the incident.
OPP say two restricted semi-automatic handguns were seized from a residence.
The charges follow a police response in the ares of St. Charles Street and St. John Street early Tuesday morning.
Officers closed off the area for about an hour until a man inside a residence surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.