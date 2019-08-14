

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say two semi-automatic handguns have been seized and a man is facing charges following an incident in Belle River.

The 50-year-old man is facing charges of pointing a firearm and uttering threats to cause bodily harm in connection with the incident.

OPP say two restricted semi-automatic handguns were seized from a residence.

The charges follow a police response in the ares of St. Charles Street and St. John Street early Tuesday morning.

Officers closed off the area for about an hour until a man inside a residence surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.