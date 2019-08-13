

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are investigating an alleged incident with a firearm in Belle River.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of St. Charles Street and St. John Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

OPP Emergency Response Team members and uniformed patrol officers closed off the area for about one hour until a man inside a residence surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Police have since cleared the area and are saying that there were no public safety concerns.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.