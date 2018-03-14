

A man accused of tailgating and driving erratically on Highway 401 over the weekend is also facing impaired driving charges.

Lakeshore OPP received a call from a driver around 8:00 a.m. on March 9. The caller advised police they were being followed by another vehicle that was driving erratically. The caller noted frequent attempts to evade the suspect – which were reportedly unsuccessful. Both vehicles pulled off the highway travelling towards St. Joachim, Ont., according to police.

OPP officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle on County Road 42 near County Road 27 in Lakeshore, Ont.

Police say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failure to provide a breath sample. His vehicle has been impounded and his license suspended.

Jeffrey Grison, 54, of Lakeshore, will appear in court on March 20.