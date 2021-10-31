Lakeshore Horse Racing Association betting on future success

Windsor, Ont. -

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association is pleased with the season they've had this year.

Officials say they’ve requested more dates be added to the 2022 racing calendar by the commission.

“I think we’ve proven ourself,” says Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain, who is also with the association.

“The success that we’ve been able to have here even during these COVID times, we’re applying to increase our number of days.”

The final weekend of horse racing at the Leamington Raceway happened Sunday with the first 40 children dressed in costume receiving free Halloween treats.

Bain notes the betting record was broken two weeks ago with $46,700 and last weekend the number was close, with $46,300.

Sunday’s bet was close again at $45,600. Bain tells CTV News 11 of the last 13 Sunday’s saw over $40,000 wagered.

Bain explains after not being able to host fans last year, he feedback from this season has been great.

“I think it’s tremendous that w’ve got such high caliber support from the local people here. We’re getting huge turnouts as far as crowds go and I really think that the family atmosphere that we’ve put on here is starting to pay big dividends for us.”

The horse racing season returns to Leamington in August 2022.