Lakeshore Horse Racing Association betting on future success

Spectators watch the final race of the season at Leamington Raceway in Leamington, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) Spectators watch the final race of the season at Leamington Raceway in Leamington, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories