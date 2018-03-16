

CTV Windsor





Provincial police closed a portion of County Road 42 overnight in Lakeshore to investigate a two vehicle collision that left one person with life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. between Lakeshore Road 105 and Wallace Line.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators were brought in to piece together what happened.

One driver was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries while the other driver was not injured.

Police have not said if any charges are expected to be laid.