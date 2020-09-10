WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle and suspect in an animal cruelty complaint involving a kitten.

Police responded to the report of a kitten being thrown from a moving vehicle on Maidstone Avenue in Essex at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The complainant contacted police saying they had witnessed a vehicle leave the drive through of a fast food restaurant on Maidstone Avenue and throw a kitten from the driver's side door of the vehicle.

The kitten was retrieved by the complainant and taken to a veterinary clinic but later died. A second kitten was found in the same area but was also dead.

Police have released a photo showing the suspect vehicle involved and are asking that anyone who can assist with this investigation, contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.