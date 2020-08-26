WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 33-year-old Kingsville woman has been charged with impaired driving after police say she hit a hydro pole in Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Stewart Avenue in Tilbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman lost control of her vehicle and hit a hydro pole.

The officer believed the woman was driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

The woman was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit and driving while prohibited. She was released pending a future court date of Sept. 9.