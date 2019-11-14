A Kingsville greenhouse grower is warning jobseekers of a scam that sees people posing as company recruiters.

On its LinkedIn and Facebook pages, Mucci Farms says it’s been made aware of people posing as recruiters falsely offering employment to the local operation.

The bogus recruiters have allegedly pushed for monetary funds to kickstart the hiring process.

Mucci Farms says it does not “condone or sanction” this activity and stressed “under no circumstance” would the company ask for money in advance of completing the Labour Market Impact Assessment document.

The company says in these situations it always considers legal recourse, but admits the odds of tracking the perpetrators are extremely low.

Those wishing to apply for a job at Mucci Farms are asked to visit the careers page on the company website or to email a resume to careers@muccifarms.com.