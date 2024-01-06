WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Kingsville restaurant makes top 100 list from OpenTable Canada

    Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant (Source: OpenTable) Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant (Source: OpenTable)

    OpenTable Canada, who helps connect hungry diners with restaurants has released their top 100 healthy spots to eat with Healthy Bites in Canada 2024 and Windsor made the list.

    Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant, located in Kingsville's Historic Train Station, Mettawas Station was one of the spots listed in Ontario.

    The list, which was compiled using more than 1.1 million customer reviews and metrics that included the term "healthy," as well as five-star evaluations, showcases the best restaurants with healthy items on their menu.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Parts of N.S. expecting to see up to 30cm of snow

    Halifax is expecting to see between 5 to 15 centimeters of snow. However, Western Nova Scotia is expecting to withstand the worst of the weather system, with some areas expecting up to 30 centimeters.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News