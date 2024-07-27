Kingsville Pro Rodeo brings three days of competition and performances this weekend

The Kingsville Pro Rodeo got underway at 5 p.m. Friday, kicking off a three-day run through the weekend.

It's the 20th running of the rodeo in the region. Patrons will see some of North America's best in rodeo compete and perform including bull riding, barrel racing, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and roping.

Adam Trimble is co-director of the event. He’s hopeful that the community will turn out in droves and truly enjoy the show with their families.

"[It’s] $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP,” said Trimble. “We're also going to have a full beer tent too, with local craft beers, liquors and wines, and a full food court area. I think that there's a lot of barrel-racing in this area that draws a big crowd and so I think there's a lot of people pretty excited about that."

Multiple food vendors will be on site and there will be plenty of activities for children, such as face painting, pony rides, and a petting zoo.

Adam Trimble, seen on July 26, 2024, is the co-director of the Kingsville Pro Rodeo. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)