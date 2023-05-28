Kingsville man 'His Sinatra' nominated for best tribute artist at Nashville award show

A Kingsville man has been nominated for the title of Tribute Artist of the Year at the Josie Music Awards for his remarkable renditions of Frank Sinatra's iconic songs.

"I've always been attracted to really good ballads and very emotional pieces, songs that had very well-put-together lyrics where you could express yourself with a little bit of feeling. Sinatra did that very well," said Rick Stephenson.

As a performer, Stephenson goes by the stage name "His Sinatra."

Stephenson fell in love with big band music as a child, listening to his grandparent's records.

At just 15-years-old, he found himself leading a big band before completing his training at Toronto's Humber College under the mentorship of Order of Canada Recipient Ron Collier.

Stephenson graduated with honours in trombone performance.

"I started by playing drums in a polka band so I could eat. I transitioned into the Tommy-Dorsey trombone style and then the Frank Sinatra thing all melded together for me," he said. "I started singing and it went over very well. People were happy to hear the Sinatra-type style so I continued doing that. Lo and behold, it's been 40 years."

Stephenson believes that while he may not sound exactly like Sinatra, his approach, presentation and emotional connection to the songs are very similar.

"I try to be a part of that song. If I'm singing about somebody who's been heartbroken, I think about times when I was heartbroken and convey it much like an actor," he said.

The ninth annual Josie Music Awards, which aims to provide a platform for independent musicians to showcase their talent and gain recognition for their contributions to the music industry, takes place on October 22 in Nashville.

Stephenson is up against 14 other nominees in his category, including tribute artists for Kenny Rogers, Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin.