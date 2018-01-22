

Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401.

On Monday around 11:50 a.m., Chatham-Kent OPP responded the rollover on the 401 near Harwich Road.

Investigation revealed a westbound commercial vehicle had lost control, crossed through the centre median, rolled onto its side and came to rest in the south ditch.

There were no injuries reported.

As a result, the male driver, Robert Hickmott, 48, of Kingsville, Ontario has been charged with an unsafe move, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

One lane of Highway 401 eastbound will be closed for several hours to accommodate emergency and towing crews.