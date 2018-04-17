

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the west coast of Pelee Island and downgraded Leamington to a flood watch.

Forecasts received by the conservation authority indicate that the west winds are to shift to the west northwest at 25 to 35 kilometres per hour with gusts exceeding 45-55 kilometres per hour.

ERCA says this shift in wind direction decreases the chance for damaging waves impacting Leamington, but remains a concern for the west coast of Pelee Island.

In the affected areas, portions of the travelled road surface and private lands are covered with water.

The public is advised to avoid areas where flooding is occurring.

People who must access these areas are advised to use extreme caution when travelling through floodwaters.

This advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.