WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say two Quebec men have been charged after a kidnapping investigation in the city.

Patrol officers began an investigation on Wednesday at 4 a.m. into a report that a woman, believed to have been brought from the Montreal area to Windsor, required immediate help.

The exact location of the woman was unknown at the time and it was believed she may be in Windsor against her will.

Through investigation, officers were able to locate a house in the 500 block of Tournier Street believed to be involved and contained the area.

The woman was subsequently safely located at a residence, at approximately 6 a.m. The suspects remained outstanding, however it was believed they remained inside the residence.

Several officers, along with the Emergency Services Unit, continued containment until approximately 10:30 a.m., at which time two male suspects exited the residence and were arrested without incident.

A white Volkswagen Jetta, with Montreal licence plates was also located and seized from the area as part of the investigation.

Oliver Exalus, 21, from Laval, Quebec, is charged with kidnapping.

Abder Jama Abdi, 20, from Pierrefonds, Quebec, is also charged with kidnapping.

The Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking anyone in the area of the Tournier address with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.