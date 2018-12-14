

CTV Windsor





Windsor staff are recommending city council keep the same parking enforcement in the city.

The union representing city workers made a presentation to council in October to bring parking enforcement back in-house.

President of CUPE Local 543 Jason Parent pitched the idea that new city employees could be “parking ambassadors" and increase quality control.

But the city’s parking services department is recommending the city sign a five-year deal with Commissionaires for $683,000 a year.

City parking enforcement supervisor Bill Kralovensky says both proposals would provide the same level of service, but his recommendation will keep costs much lower.

The union’s pitch would cost the city more than $1 million.

Council will receive the report on Monday.

The city outsourced parking back in 2010.