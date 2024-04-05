Jury makes 15 recommendations in Romanick inquest

WARNING: This story discusses suicide and may contain details some find disturbing.

The jury in the inquest into the 2017 death of Chad Romanick of Windsor has returned 15 recommendations meant to prevent similar deaths of people in crisis in the future.

On Thursday, the inquest concluded on its seventh day when the jury’s recommendations were brought forward shortly after 6 p.m.

The recommendations focus on enhanced training for police, 911 operators and healthcare professionals.

The jury also calls for a 24-hour urgent care clinic focused on crisis care be explored as part of a suite of measures to ensure people in crisis are properly assessed, treated and managed.

A further recommendation from the jury calls for two 911 calls made by Romanick be part of scenario-based training for police and emergency dispatchers to help improve de-escalation techniques.

WARNING: Contains graphic content

Court heard Romanick died on Sept. 15, 2017 at 2:11 p.m. in the garage of his Betts Avenue home in Windsor after he suffered a shotgun round to the head.

Officials have listed his death as suicide.

Romanick was in his home as police surrounded the property in an attempt to arrest the 34-year-old following a shooting in Amherstburg.

Court heard Romanick had shot a man in the chest with a shotgun around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Sandwich Street in the town.

Officers had tried to speak with Romanick to no avail. Police entered the home sometime after hearing gunfire to find Romanick dead in the garage.

The seven-day inquest also heard about Romanick’s troubles with depression and addiction.

The jury was tasked not with finding any guilt, but making recommendations aimed at improving emergency response to crises.

A separate investigation by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) determined there was no criminal wrongdoing by any of the officers who responded to the call that day.