Judge rules Lakeshore teen to stand trial for murder
Marcus Pierce is seen with his young son in this Facebook photo by Kaila Arcand.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 3:06PM EDT
A 17-year-old Lakeshore teen will stand trial for second degree murder in the death of Marcus Pierce.
Pierce, 18, was killed during a fight in July 13, 2017.
Members of his family were in court Tuesday for the conclusion of a preliminary hearing.
The identity of the accused is protected by the Young Offenders Act.
He will go to trial for second degree murder, assault with a weapon and a new charge of assault causing bodily harm.
His lawyer, Pat Ducharme will argue for bail back in court Wednesday.