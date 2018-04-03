

CTV Windsor





A 17-year-old Lakeshore teen will stand trial for second degree murder in the death of Marcus Pierce.

Pierce, 18, was killed during a fight in July 13, 2017.

Members of his family were in court Tuesday for the conclusion of a preliminary hearing.

The identity of the accused is protected by the Young Offenders Act.

He will go to trial for second degree murder, assault with a weapon and a new charge of assault causing bodily harm.

His lawyer, Pat Ducharme will argue for bail back in court Wednesday.