The Windsor Spitfires superhero jerseys are now up for auction.

All 21 jerseys were worn during the super hero game back on Sunday Jan. 21, when the Spitfires beat the Flint Firebirds 1-0. Goalie Michael DiPietro made 32 saves in the game to extend his franchise best career shutout total to 12 games.

The pads, blocker and trapper worn by goalie DiPietro are also being auctioned off. Those proceeds will go to the Fight Like Mason Foundation, which supports local pediatric cancer initiatives.

DiPietro said supporting the foundation was something he wanted to do since the pads, blocker and trapper arrived last week.

"Mason's family works so hard and is so committed to making a difference for local families," the 18-year-old Amherstburg native said. “Getting to see that first-hand and all the great support our fans gave to the foundation at the SuperHero game inspired me.”

A portion of proceeds from the jersey auction will go to the Windsor Spitfires Foundation to give back to local community service agencies.

To bid on the items, go online (www.auctions.spitsgear.com)

The auction will end at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 31.

Those with winning bids will be contacted after the auction is complete.