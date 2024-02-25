Jamieson strike to continue after workers vote against tentative deal between union and company

A tentative agreement reached by Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories earlier this week has fallen through with 67 per cent of workers rejecting the deal during a ratification vote, the union said on Sunday.

On Sunday, members of Jamieson Laboratories voted to ratify a tentative agreement that was reached on Feb. 23.

The vote however failed to pass, with 67 per cent of members rejecting the deal.

Approximately 317 workers of Unifor Local 195 employed by Jamieson Laboratories have been on strike and in negotiations since Feb. 1.

Union President Emile Nabbout said wages have been the main sticking point in talks.

With Sunday's failed vote, the strike will continue.

-- With files from CTV News Windsor’s Sanjay Maru, Rich Garton and Melanie Kentner