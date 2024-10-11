WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Jackson Park starting to transform into Bright Lights Windsor 2024

    Bright Lights at Windsor's Jackson Park. (CTV News file photo) Bright Lights at Windsor's Jackson Park. (CTV News file photo)
    The City of Windsor is already getting ready for the holidays.

    Adjustments will start taking place at Jackson Park on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in preparation for the initial phase of equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor 2024.

    City crews are starting with fencing off the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East and closing the service road north of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens, but access to all other paths and areas of the park will continue through this initial phase.

    Installation and accompanying closures will once again occur in phases this year to maximize availability of the park for visitors while preparations take place.

    “Over 100,000 people enjoyed the dazzling displays, top-notch local vendors and vibrant holiday entertainment at Bright Lights Windsor 2023, and this year promises to be the best yet,” said a news release from the city.Residents move through Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park on Friday December 7, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

    Bright Lights Windsor will light up Jackson Park with thousands of lights and displays From Nov. 29, 2024 to Jan. 7, 2025.

    To learn more about the event in the coming months, visit www.BrightLightsWindsor.ca or contact 311.

