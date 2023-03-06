'It's the right time': Essex County libraries almost back to pre-pandemic service

Essex County library branch at 1695 Elgin Street, Ruthven, Ont. on Monday, Mar. 6, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Essex County library branch at 1695 Elgin Street, Ruthven, Ont. on Monday, Mar. 6, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver