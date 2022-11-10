'It’s just so upsetting': Downtown Chatham Cenotaph cleaned and repaired after repeated vandalism

The cenotaph in downtown Chatham, Ont. is ready for Friday’s Remembrance Day service after a veteran recently voiced concern to the municipality over repeated vandalism to the monument.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 642 President and veteran Len Maynard said a small minority of the local population continues to show the cenotaph disrespect.

“They're using it as an ashtray. There's a burn mark or something on the front,” Maynard said. “There’s some stains on the other side and there was some gunk written on the letters.”

Maynard said it seems the cenotaph is a frequent target for vandals, saying its condition earlier this week was “unbelievable.”

“It’s been so disrespected that is upsetting to veterans,” Maynard added.

Maynard believes it to be one of the most disrespected cenotaphs in Canada, telling CTV News Windsor education is key to preventing future damage.

“I've been all over this country in my service life and I've seen some that are kept up, they have guards beside it and everything else and this one is just a shame,” he explained.

He continued, “It’s very upsetting to myself and my fellow veterans. They give us one day a year to march up there and to see it in between that one day being treated like that it's just horrifying. It’s just so upsetting.”

Maynard praised the quick cleaning and restoration work done by Memorial Restorations in Sarnia, Ont.

Maynard added, “A lot of people don't realize why that's there and what it means. They just don't understand the sacrifices that veterans past, present and in the future, give and gave to this country.”

He said, “There’s a lot of heart in this town don’t get me wrong. There’s a lot of heart in Chatham-Kent. It’s just there’s a few misguided individuals that just do not realize what they're doing I think. How much harm they're causing.”

The Chatham Remembrance Day Parade will start at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 642 before making its way to the Cenotaph on Sixth Street Friday at 10:45 a.m.