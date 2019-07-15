

CTV Windsor





A floating island has some residents in Erieau concerned.

The island in Rondeau Bay is about 100-feet wide and consists of peat-moss and cattails.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says they believe high water levels caused the piece of land to dislodge from shore in the upper bay area.

Residents used their boats on Sunday to push the island away from shore and their docks.

One resident, John Ducedre, says only one dock has been damaged so far.

But he says residents are concerned the island will be blown back to shore when the winds shift.

The conservation authority says it is trying to determine the best course of action.