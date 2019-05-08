

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region and Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authorities have issued another flood warning as residents in Windsor and Lakeshore collect sandbags to protect their properties.

The warning covers Erieau, Rondeau Bay as well as the shorelines along Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.

Flooding is already happening in Erieau and spots along Cotterie Park Road in Leamington.

Northeast, east winds are whipping up some damaging waves and water levels are rising between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.

Officials say flooding could worsen Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as wins shift to the south.

Due to the high water levels, the City of Windsor and Town of Lakeshore have put plans in motion to help residents protect their properties.

In Windsor, Colleen Turnbull wasted no time getting sandbags for her home.

"We're very happy that we're getting the free sandbags,” says Turnbull. “We've bought some on our own but every little bit helps us."

Turnbull is among the 300 residents who live north of Riverside Drive who are eligible to get free sandbags. The sandbag station is for residents living between George Ave. and east to the Town of Tecumseh border.

“This is the first that I can recall, so we've never done this in many years,” says Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson.

The sandbag station is accessible at 9410 Little River Road, near the Little River Pollution Control Plant, between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The site will remain accessible on Sundays as well, but there will be no staff on hand to provide any support, sandbags or shovels. The depot will remain in place until Wednesday, May 22 depending on demand.

Residents in the affected area can grab up to 100 sandbags.

The city is encouraging residents to fill the sandbags between half and three quarters full.

Thanks to @AM800News listener and @CTVWindsor viewer, Debbie for sharing this video of what's currently happening at Cotterie Park - between Point Pelee and Wheatley. #cklw @GArchibaldCTV pic.twitter.com/utF5aMSJbb — Kristylee Varley (@KVarley800) May 8, 2019

Residents in Lakeshore can also get sandbags to protect their properties.

There are two locations – at 1089 County Road 25 and at 2065 County Road 3.

Residents can make their own sandbags starting 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. for Thursday and Friday.