WINDSOR, ONT. -- An investigation into an animal cruelty complaint in Essex involving a kitten determined the cat was not thrown from a moving vehicle but had fallen from the vehicle’s undercarriage, police say.

Essex County OPP responded to the animal cruelty complaint after it was reported a kitten was thrown from a vehicle Sept. 3 around 5 p.m. on Maidstone Avenue in Essex.

The kitten was retrieved by the complainant and taken to a veterinary clinic but later died. A second kitten was found in the same area but was also dead.

Police say with the assistance of the public and media the driver of the vehicle was identified and interviewed.

It was determined that the kittens were not thrown from the vehicle, but were believed to have fallen from its undercarriage.

The OPP say they wish to thank the media and those who contact police to assist with the investigation.