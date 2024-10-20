Inspiration helps runners keep pace in Detroit Free Press Marathon

Thousands of runners glided through Windsor, Ont., Sunday morning as part of the 47th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon.

The famous event attracts athletes with differing experience levels from across the globe.

Hailing from Michigan, runner Melodie was hopeful the third time was the charm to complete the marathon.

“It’s going so far so good, a little tired,” Melodie said as she approached the 7-mile marker near the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. “This is going to be my third time attempting it here. Last time I had to get on the paddy wagon.”

However, this year she had a different level of inspiration she hoped could help her reach the finish line.

“I’m dedicating it to my dad,” Melodie said, wearing a marathon bib that read “for you dad.”

“When he was living and I had to get on the paddy wagon, he thought that was so funny, and now that he’s not living, I wanted to let him know I’m doing this for him,” she said.

Ahead of the event, organizers told CTV News the run was sold out for the first time in its history, with more than 20,000 runners expected. Participants began their 26.2-mile trot in Detroit, Mich., before travelling over the Ambassador Bridge and into downtown Windsor.

The 47th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon was held on Oct. 20, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) They return through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and complete the final 18 miles in Detroit. The marathon’s travel between Canada and the United States is a highlight for veteran runner Brenda Murphy.

“It’s fast and flat and the people over here are very friendly,” Murphy said, adding she enjoys crossing over the bridge.

The Taylor, Mich., native has run 94 full marathons, including races in all 50 states and five countries. Before Sunday, she had already run the Detroit Marathon 16 times.

“Make sure you change your shoes, and carb load and water load and be happy,” Murphy said when asked about her best piece of advice.

As for Melodie, her goal was to keep her head up and remain focused.

“I’m just going to push forward and I’m listening to gospel music, so that will keep me moving,” she said. “I say, always get out and try to do your best, even if you don’t finish, it's okay.”