

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Coroner’s Office has launched an investigation into the death of a Leamington man.

West Region Coroner Dr. Rick Mann announced Wednesday that an inquest will be held into the death of Jacob Reimer.

Reimer, 44, died in hospital on July 8, 2016, as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by an excavator at a construction project in Leamington.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Reimer's death.

The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

Details regarding the date and location will be provided when the information becomes available.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke will preside as inquest coroner and Gideon Bloch will be counsel to the coroner.