

CTV Windsor





A woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries after her SUV collided with a dump truck on Highway 3.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Malden Road in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP say a westbound dump truck collided with a northbound SUV at the intersection.

Police say the single occupant female driver of the SUV has serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage from the collision.

The westbound lanes of Highway 3 between County Road 19 (Manning Road) and County Road 34 (Talbot Road) remain closed while the collision is investigated.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 3 remain open.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.