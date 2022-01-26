Indigenous elder in Windsor says preliminary findings of 93 burial sites show 'they’re finding the truth'

Theresa Sims, an elder with Sk:ana Family Learning Centre says the bodies of Indigenous children need to be recovered before their families can begin the healing process pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor) Theresa Sims, an elder with Sk:ana Family Learning Centre says the bodies of Indigenous children need to be recovered before their families can begin the healing process pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories