Indigenous elder in Windsor calls for action following Papal apology

As an Indigenous elder in Windsor calls for action behind Pope Francis' apology for the church's role in the residential school system, the Diocese of London is promising to commit almost two million dollars toward the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund.

On a Friday mixed with sorrow and celebration, Pope Francis issued an apology to residential school survivors, expressing shame and asking for God's forgiveness over the conduct of some members of the Catholic Church.

"For a whole organization, a whole religion to say...we were wrong, that's a very big step," said Theresa Sims, elder at Sk:ana Family Learning Centre in Windsor.

But Sims is hoping the church follows through with actions behind its apology.

"Are you going to help with reconciliation? Are you going to help with all those graves that have to be discovered? Because we've only gone through maybe two per cent of the residential schools,” she asked.

"We were neglected, we were tortured. It was genocide and they would not admit it. Now they're finally admitting it," Sims said.

The Pope's apology, meanwhile, is being seen as a "crucial first step" for Fr. Patrick Beneteau, pastor for the Windsor-Lake St. Clair Catholic Family of Parishes. Fr. Patrick Beneteau says the Pope’s apology is a crucial first step but more work needs to be done toward addressing the wounds of Indigenous people. (Sanjay Maru / CTV News)"I think the first sentiment or feeling that I had was of renewed hope, like a door has been opened," he said, adding he also knows there's still "so much work we need to do,” he said.

"We [need to ensure we] don't lose sight of our plans to better understand the spirituality, the history and the current reality of our First Nations peoples. The apology doesn't mark an end...but it's the beginning."Following the Pope's apology Friday, the Catholic Church said it is committed to the process of releasing institutional records.

In a statement to CTV News, the Diocese of London said it has committed $1,800,000 to be raised over the next five years as its contribution to the $30-million Indigenous Reconciliation Fund.

Take a look at the diocese's full statement on the actions it says it will take, following the Pope's apology:

Full statement from the Diocese of London (@DOL_ca) in response to Pope Francis apologizing for the church's role in the residential school system.



"We have committed $1,800,000 to be raised over the next five years as our contribution to the ... (IRF)."@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/Q6DJlvs8z7 — Sanjay Maru (@sanJmaru) April 1, 2022

— With files from CTV's Brooklyn Neustaeter