Increased military traffic expected in the region

Increased military traffic is expected on major highways in Ontario, beginning on Friday.

The increased traffic is due to members of the Canadian Army 4th Canadian Division will be travelling to Camp Worthy at Garrison Petawawa. Camp Worthy is a major Royal Canadian Armoured Corps field exercise, according to National Defence.

Traffic will follow pre-planned routes between Windsor, Sarnia and London along Highway 401.

“Participating personnel will conduct planned, short stops and longer halts throughout the duration of the road moves, stopping for rest, fuel, scheduled maintenance and other training,” reads a release.

“Residents and motorists may see uniformed Canadian Army with unloaded weapons travelling on area roads and highways. Participating soldiers will not carry any ammunition.”

The Department of National Defence said this training is essential for year-round preparations for international operations and maintains readiness to support allies overseas.