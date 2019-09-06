Provincial police say there has been an increase in overdose charges in 2019.

OPP say they have laid 20 manslaughter and 12 criminal negligence charges in 13 overdose-related deaths in recent years. Eight of those occurrences were this year.

Police say the deadliness of fentanyl has been well documented, yet people continue to see the drug.

There were 1,265 opioid-related deaths in Ontario in 2017, including some in the London region, the latest data available shows.

This past June, OPP charged a third man in connection with the overdose death of a Central Huron man.