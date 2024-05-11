WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Incest among charges laid against Windsor senior after alleged sexual assault of minor: Police

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police officers have laid multiple charges against a 70-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

    Earlier this month, the Windsor Police Amherstburg Detachment launched an investigation after receiving a complaint of a “historical sexual assault.”

    “Through investigation, officers learned that a 12-year-old victim had been assaulted by an adult male relative over a four-year period,” according to a statement from the Windsor Police Service.

    As a result of the investigation, a 70-year-old man was arrested on May 9 in Amherstburg.

    The suspect, whose name can't be released to protect the identity of the victim, is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of making invitations for sexual touching, two counts of incest, one count of assault and one count of extortion.

    Anyone who be affected by this type of crime is asked to contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4879. 

