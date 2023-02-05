In Honour of the Ones We Love celebrates 25th anniversary

In Honour of the Ones We Love celebrated its 25th anniversary in style Saturday night at the Ciociaro Club.

“We’re so fortunate and so blessed,” said founder Anita Imperioli.

Close to 1,000 people attended the gala which was highlighted by a candle lighting ceremony honouring lost loved ones.

Last night, I had the pleasure of presenting Anita Imperioli & the team at In Honour of the Ones We Love with a special keepsake recognizing 25 years of service to individuals & families across Windsor-Essex. We thank them for making an incredible difference in our community. pic.twitter.com/Cy235Pi1js — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) February 5, 2023

Founded in 1997, the organization has raised $16 million in support of patients with cancer and other life threatening illnesses and disabilities in Windsor and Essex County.

Saturday’s event raised close to $500,000.

“We have some amazing people here tonight that are here tonight because they believe in what we do and they know we need more,” said a thankful Imperioli.