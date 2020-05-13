WINDSOR, ONT. -- An annual award which recognizes a Windsor-Essex nurse who shows outstanding commitment to care will be awarded to all local nurses this year for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario Windsor Essex Chapter will be presenting the 13th annual Lois Fairley Nurse of the Year Award to all Windsor-Essex nurses in recognition of the “over and above” contribution local nurses have made during this time.

“It is always difficult to find that one nurse that exemplifies the many characteristics of Lois,” RNAO Windsor Essex Chapter President Crystal Hepburn said in a news release. “This year is very different from previous years, in many ways. All areas of nursing practice have been impacted by our current Coronavirus pandemic."

"This has been a time filled with stress, anxiety and concern, there has also been a great deal of compassion, professionalism and leadership shown.”

There had been nominations provided to the selection committee, but the Fairley family, RNAO representatives and some community nominators suggested honoring all of the local nurses.

“All of the registered nurses, nurse practitioners, registered practical nurses and nursing students should be quite proud of their efforts to ensure that our community maintains its health and strength during this unprecedented time,” Hepburn said.

A statement from the Fairley family said they met many nurses who worked with their mother over her long career at Grace Hospital, and the “DNA of a nurse” includes compassion, courage, and the ability to rise to any challenge.

“Look at the nurses serving during this COVID-19 pandemic,” the family said. “They are present once again in the lives of the patients and the other professionals who are battling this invisible killer - despite the danger and stress.”

In addition, there is also a community bench in Windsor’s Jackson Park dedicated to this year’s RNAO Lois Fairley Nursing Award honouring “All Windsor Essex Nurses."

Essex County nurses will be also saluted with a community bench at the new Amherstburg Health and Wellness Centre.

“Windsor-Essex can be proud of and grateful for the care shown by our nurses serving in hospitals, public health, homecare, clinics, physician's offices, and nursing homes,” the Fairley family said.

“They all deserve to be celebrated. Thank you one and all.”