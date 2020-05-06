WINDSOR, ONT. -- A raft of new hires at Community Living Windsor will be trained by staff at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare after a third-party trainer suspended a portion of its operations due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, a five-hour training session will walk more than 20 new hires through ‘controlled act’ exercises concerning infection control best practices, tracheotomy care, enteral tube feeding and even EpiPen administration.

Despite health guidelines advising against large gatherings, the training will happen in-person at the hospital’s west-end campus with measures in place to ensure safety.

According to Sarah Picco, manager of professional practice and infection control at HDGH, a virtual training session was considered, but deemed insufficient to train staff.

“It was important that we bring this group onsite to ensure our HDGH Clinical Practice Team can evaluate and address first-hand questions or concerns that may arise,” said Picco in a news release issued by HDGH.

According to the HDGH news release, the training assistance was offered after it was “determined that the third-party agency normally contracted to do this work had suspended this portion of their business due to COVID-19.”

The training will run until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are very grateful to the team at HDGH on undertaking this important and necessary training for our staff in this time of need,” said Melodie Cook, executive director of CL Windsor, in a news release.