Impact of WestJet strike on Windsor's YQG: Minimal disruption amid national chaos
The recent WestJet strike, which has led to widespread flight cancellations and stranded thousands of passengers across Canada, has had minimal impact on Windsor International Airport (YQG).
According to Mark Galvin, President and CEO of YQG, the airport's only WestJet route to and from Calgary has not been affected.
Three WestJet flights leave Windsor weekly – on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Galvin advises those flying to check status online ahead of time, just to be sure.
“We always recommend to keep checking your flight to ensure you have the latest information regarding the flight status,” he said.
Travelers out of Windsor with connecting flights in Calgary, or those driving to other airports to catch flights, will not benefit from YQG’s immunity.
WestJet aims to return to normal operations by the end of the week.
