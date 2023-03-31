‘I will not support’: Windsor councillors eye ways to bring budget increase below 5%
Windsor city council will debate the 2023 budget on Monday, and ratepayers are looking at a much higher than normal property tax increase, but not if some councillors get their way.
“The exercise is going to be extra challenging this year,” said Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, a self-professed fiscal conservative around the council table who for eight consecutive years voted in favour of zero increase budgets.
But even she will tell you this year is different.
That’s because inflation is at a level unseen in 40 years and is driving up the cost of doing business — even at city hall.
“This is not a discussion of spenders versus savers,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “I'm sure everyone is trying to do their best to keep the lid on a budget during a time of 40 year high inflation to try to manage our way through this budget in the most prudent way possible.”
When first tabled, the city proposed a budget increase of 5.23 per cent.
A committee of council met over four days last month, whittling that number down to 4.59 per cent through administrative cuts. But according to new Ward 4 Coun. Mark McKenzie, a trio of councillors were miffed when they came to the meeting with ideas for further reductions, only to have the motion to hear those ideas voted down.
Then, the city was dealt another blow when some unexpected add-ons, including a larger than anticipated land ambulance rate and lower stipend through the provincial gas tax brought that magic back above 5 per cent.
And now, administration has proposed a new tax, adding a quarter of a per cent to fund the new residential roads asset management plan, bringing the property tax increase to 5.27 per cent going into Monday’s budget debate.
“We have an obligation to have an asset management plan,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens, who is defending the additional levy to ensure residential roads are prioritized.
Dilkens indicates every councillor who came through his door over the past few months said it’s something residents are demanding.
“This keeps us ahead of the game to make sure we’re doing the work that’s required in the community,” said Dilkens.
But some of council’s newest members are ready to sharpen their pencils to bring that number down further.
Mark McKenzie was prepared to table different ways to bring the tax rate down during the special budget committee meetings. Even though his motion was defeated at that time, he will have his ideas ready to roll on Monday.
“I don't like 4.5 per cent,” he said. “I'd love to see it, you know, close to 2.5 per cent, or three, ideally. But then again, I don't want to cut services either.”
Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis has been consistent over the past eight years he’s served on council, with a mantra of hold the line or bust.
“My concern is that we're on a runaway freight train of tax increases, year-after-year-after-year moving forward, and that's what I'm trying to avoid,” he said.
Francis notes the city is working with a $2.5 million surplus from last year and this budget has $22 million in new spending proposed.
He sent an email to councillors this past Monday with ideas to trim the budget, including suspending funding for the asset management plan, slashing about a million dollars in new proposed hires and cutting transit increases in half from $900,000 to $475,000. He says these cuts alone could save $6.5 million.
“In a year where people are telling us they're struggling with all these household expenses, why wouldn't we eliminate a tax we have full control over?” he asked.
Francis is also suggesting council re-prioritize the 10-year, $1.7 billion capital budget, deferring the civic esplanade makeover and festival plaza projects and re-directing that money to roads and sewers so they don’t need to be funded by the asset management plan.
“I don't think we should be patting ourselves on the back and telling people, ‘oh, look, we're doing more capital works for you, but we're charging you more to do the capital works,’” Francis said. “I think we can pat ourselves on the back if we're saying ‘listen, we're doing more capital works with you, but we're not charging you more to do it.’”
Dilkens indicates the city is mandated by the province to fund the asset management plan, but has some ideas of his own to bring the number down. For now, he’s keeping them close to his chest.
“I feel quite comfortable to say that we'll be able to get the number down to around 4.5 per cent,” he said.
According to Francis, it’s a number that is still too high, which sets the stage for some tough conversations come Monday.
“4.5 per cent right now, I will not support,” said Francis.
If a 4.5 per cent increase is the number council lands on, it would equate to $145 extra on the average property owner’s tax bill.
Council meets Monday at 10 a.m. to go through the annual exercise.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
Unable to leave Syria, mothers of Canadian children forfeit repatriation to keep their families together
In a choice forced upon them by the Canadian government, four mothers have made the agonizing decision to forfeit an opportunity to repatriate their children from open air prisons in northeast Syria.
Interim RCMP commissioner would support Criminal Code changes for stricter gun laws
Interim RCMP commissioner Michael Duheme says he would support the Criminal Code changes recommended in the Mass Casualty Commission report to implement stricter gun laws.
Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
Canadian cottage market expected to see price drop this year: Royal LePage
A recent report from Royal LePage is predicting a drop in prices for Canadian cabins and cottages this year as demand softens from economic uncertainty and low housing stock.
Trudeau defends appointment of cabinet minister's sister-in-law as interim ethics commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the appointment of senior Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc's sister-in-law as Canada's interim ethics commissioner.
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than her $1 countersuit
Gwyneth Paltrow 's motivation to go to trial to fight a lawsuit accusing her of sending a fellow skier “absolutely flying” at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016 was about vindication. She got it when a jury found her not at fault in the collision, granting her exactly the $1 she sought in her countersuit
A 106-year-old from the Philippines is Vogue's oldest ever cover model
Vogue Philippines has revealed Apo Whang-Od as the cover star of its April issue, a move that makes the 106-year-old tattoo artist from the Philippines the oldest person ever to appear on the front of Vogue.
'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
Dave Halls, first assistant director on Western "Rust, was sentenced on Friday for the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking the first conviction for the 2021 fatality which shook Hollywood.
Kitchener
-
Family of Beau Baker 'deeply concerned' after inquest jury rules his death a suicide
The inquest jury found that Beau Baker, 20, died by suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound in the torso.
-
Packing up Portraits of Honour: Cambridge memorial on the move
A Cambridge memorial that pays tribute to Canada’s fallen soldiers is on the move.
-
London
-
U.S. citizen charged with death threats targeting Justin Trudeau makes court appearance from London, Ont.
A U.S. citizen charged with threatening death or bodily harm to Justin Trudeau made a virtual court appearance from a London jail Friday. Jeremy Joseph, 40 — who is living in Sarnia, Ont. — was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023 after Sarnia police were notified of emails containing threats.
-
Man injured while fleeing police on Highway 401, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was seriously injured while attempting to flee from OPP on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon.
-
Stunt driver clocked going nearly double the speed limit
A London, Ont. police officer stopped a driver in the city’s north end Friday afternoon after they were seen travelling 99 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
Barrie
-
Fatal farm incident in Alliston under investigation
A 24-year-old man has died after a workplace incident on a farm in Alliston.
-
Barrie city council considers $40M Sadlon Arena renovations
Tourism Barrie brought a report from a consulting firm to council, recommending upgrades to the arena, including additional seats, modern concessions, and an open grand entrance on the building's north side. The proposed renovations would cost approximately $40 million but could bring significant economic benefits to the city.
-
Judge grants bail to man convicted of impaired driving causing death on Hwy 12 in 2020
Sigfrid Stahn walked out of the Barrie courthouse Friday a remorseful man one day after a jury found him guilty of impaired driving, causing a collision on Highway 12 in July 2020 that killed a 77-year-old Midland man.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
-
‘Nobody wants this’: Opposition grows to renaming Chippewa Secondary School
The plan to rename a North Bay high school is receiving tons of backlash online and has sparked outrage from some school alumni and the community.
-
Six arrested, 2.7 kilos cocaine seized in massive drug bust in Sudbury, GTA
Ontario's guns and gangs team says with the help of police in Sudbury and Durham, it has disrupted a large drug trafficking operation, seizing 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and arresting six.
Ottawa
-
Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
These are the top 10 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
King Edward Avenue is the red light district for Ottawa drivers, with three cameras on the busy road issuing thousands of tickets for running red lights last year.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
Toronto
-
Uninsured patients denied scheduled C-sections unless they pay $6,000, midwife says
In one day, Ontario midwife Manavi Handa saw three patients who will have to pay thousands of dollars to be able to schedule a C-section beginning on Sunday.
-
Ontario driver charged for driving too slow on Highway 401
An Ontario driver has been charged for driving too slow on Highway 401.
-
Suspect chased people with sharp object yelling racial slurs at Kennedy Station, police say
Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly yelled racial slurs while chasing people with a sharp object at Kennedy subway station on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Father of Old Montreal fire victim launches $22M lawsuit
A father of one of the seven victims of the deadly Old Montreal fire is suing Airbnb and the owner of the building that burned down for $22 million.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
Atlantic
-
'Impervious to change': doubt, disappointment after initial RCMP response to inquiry recommendations
After the RCMP commissioner admitted he didn't read the Mass Casualty Commission’s final recommendations, family members of those killed in the April 2020 tragedy say they have doubts the force will change.
-
N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Winnipeg
-
'Waking up to a really bad dream': Manitoba communities mourn four teenagers killed in crash
Multiple Manitoba communities are in mourning following the deaths of four teenagers in a car crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.
-
Zellers to open in Winnipeg next week
The wait is finally over for Winnipeggers who have been wanting to see Zellers make a return to the city.
-
'I don't feel right paying that money': Winnipeg man fighting phone bill exceeding $3,000
A Winnipeg parent is fighting to have his child's phone bill lowered after it was 10 times higher than normal.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist killed in Macleod Trail crash
Emergency crews say a motorcyclist has died in a crash on Macleod Trail and it's suspected that speed was a factor in the incident.
-
Dangerous suspect has 50 warrants for his arrest, Calgary police say
Calgary police are warning the public, and looking for their help, about a man wanted on 50 warrants, including firearm and assault charges.
-
2 people, 2 dogs rescued by CFD after falling in Bow River
A dog walk turned into a successful rescue mission Friday afternoon that left one person in hospital.
Edmonton
-
Harm reduction group alleges excessive force by Edmonton police officers
A local harm reduction group says force used by Edmonton police officers during a recent arrest on Whyte Avenue on Sunday was "appalling."
-
1 in custody after death of man downtown: EPS
A man is dead after an altercation in Edmonton’s downtown core.
-
Smith vs. Notley: Here are the leaders' promises to the municipalities ahead of the May election
Municipal leaders from across the province heard a lot of promises during the Alberta Municipalities Association Leaders’ Caucus on Friday.
Vancouver
-
No more paying for prescription birth control: B.C. to make Canadian history April 1
Paying for prescription birth control will be a thing of the past in British Columbia starting Saturday, marking a Canadian first.
-
Boat recovered, operator missing in Fraser Valley, RCMP say
Mounties in the Fraser Valley are asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen in a boat on the Harrison River Thursday evening.
-
Man charged after string of arsons in downtown Vancouver over one night: police
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of fires that police say were deliberately set in Vancouver's downtown core earlier this week.